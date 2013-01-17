Video

A west Belfast man who was being held by Islamist militants in Algeria has been freed.

Stephen McFaul was released during a military operation at the gas plant at In Amenas where dozens of people had been taken hostage.

Some of the foreign hostages were freed but others have reportedly been killed.

BBC Newsline reporter Natasha Sayee has been following the story and spoke to Mr McFaul's family following his release.

Brian McFaul said his brother phoned his wife Angela as soon as he was released to tell her he was safe and had been taken to a secure location.