Video

A review of the murder of prominent Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane has concluded that were was "no overarching state conspiracy" in his death, but "shocking" levels of state collusion.

The Prime Minister said the report by lawyer Desmond de Silva confirmed that agents of the state were involved in the killing and that it should have been prevented.

Mr Finucane was shot dead by loyalists in front of his wife and children in 1989.

David Cameron said the report made for "extremely difficult reading" and apologised to the Finucane family "on behalf of the whole country".