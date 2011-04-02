Media player
Northern Ireland car bomb kills policeman
A 25-year-old police officer has been killed after a bomb exploded under his car in Omagh, County Tyrone.
The device exploded under the vehicle outside his home in Highfield Close, just before 1600 BST on Saturday.
Mark Simpson reports.
02 Apr 2011
