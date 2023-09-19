A photographer has captured incredible time-lapse footage of the Northern Lights above the North York Moors.

The footage, which was taken by photographer Rich Smith, captured the aurora borealis above Young Ralph's Cross on Monday night.

Mr Smith said: "What a show that was. By far the best I've seen it."

BBC weather presenter Simon King said the phenomenon was the result of a geomagnetic storm on the sun sending charged particles towards our atmosphere, adding that sightings were "likely to become more regular as we approach the peak in solar activity in 2025".

