Staff at a York care home have discovered over 300 paintings by a resident who is a former professional artist.

While tidying 90-year-old John Hatfield's room, staff were delighted to find the works hidden among books and belongings.

An exhibition of Mr Hatfield's work has now opened at Chocolate Works Care Village so everyone can see his creations.

Mr Hatfield, who still paints, says: "I love to be busy - so if I'm not painting and drawing, I'm reading."