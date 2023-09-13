Photographers from across the region have captured the moment the Northern Lights lit up the skies above Yorkshire.

Among those to witness the display on Tuesday was Andy Ward who caught a glimpse near Ingleton in the Yorkshire Dales. He said: "Although monochrome to the eye, I could see these beams with sharp edges reaching up like search lights, it was fabulous."

BBC weatherman Simon King said the phenomena was the result of a geomagnetic storm on the Sun sending charged particles towards our atmosphere, adding that sightings are "likely to become more regular as we approach the peak in solar activity in 2025".