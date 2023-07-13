Footage of a cash mule collating money has been released by police after six people were sentenced for smuggling millions from the UK to Dubai.

Jo-Emma Larvin, Jonathan Johnson, Beatrice Auty, Amy Harrison, Nicola Esson and Muhammad Ilyas were part of a money-laundering scheme which saw more than £104m leave Britain on business class flights, the National Crime Agency said.

They transported the cash to Dubai, via Heathrow, during 83 separate trips between November 2019 and October 2020 and were paid about £3,000 for each journey.

Bundles of £10, £20 and £50 notes were vacuum packed and placed in suitcases for transportation, the NCA said.

All six were sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday for removing cash which they knew or suspected was the result of criminal activity.