A woman who awoke one day to find she would be paralysed from the waist down for the rest of her life is hoping her story can inspire other people to never give up.

Tiffany Pearson, 32 and from Whitby, was 18 when she was told she would never walk again.

She is writing a book about her story and said ultimately the experience has made her stronger.

BBC Radio Tees reporter Millie Trenholm went to meet her.