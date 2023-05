A man from Whitby has been dressing as an eagle to deter seagulls from stealing people's food on the sea front.

Corey Grieveson, 18, who works at a local fish and chip shop, spends part of his working day scaring away the gulls.

He said that he has lived in Whitby all his life and loves eagles so "it's the perfect job for me really".

Mr Grieveson also urged visitors who eat near the harbour not to deliberately feed the gulls.