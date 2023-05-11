A disqualified driver who led police on a 145mph chase minutes after he had been banned for a separate incident at court has been jailed.

Jason Ryder, 45, drove his Audi A3 at high speed to evade police along the A59 and A1(M) in North Yorkshire.

At York Crown Court on Thursday, Ryder, of Wellgarth, Bishop Auckland, was jailed for 10 months.

He had previously admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.