Members of the emergency services and major government departments have completed an exercise in York to test how they would deal with a terrorist attack.

The National Counter-Terrorism Exercise, which was planned and co-ordinated by the Home Office, was staged on Wednesday near York city centre.

The exercise, which also took place in other parts of the UK, is part of a regular counter-terrorism testing programme.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat described the exercise as being "critical to ensure all agencies and departments are prepared for any type of attack".

He said: "I would like to thank all our frontline services for their diligent and brave work to protect and safeguard our country and people in the face of complex threats."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk