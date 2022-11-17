Rugby league star Kevin Sinfield has arrived in Yorkshire to crowds braving the pouring rain as part of his epic ultra marathon challenge.

The former Leeds Rhinos player is running 300 miles (482km) as he takes on seven ultra marathons in seven days.

Arriving at York Minster, hundreds of people welcomed Sinfield, who has now raised more than £600,000 for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.

"The crowd has been absolutely unbelievable," he said.