An eyewitness has described the scene as eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort during their visit to York.

Kim Oldfield, owner of the Blossom Street Gallery, said she was standing in the doorway of her shop "enjoying" the couple's arrival when she heard "some booing and eggs flying".

"I glanced across, [saw] the police just descended on the barrier and tried to drag this chap over the top. About five eggs he'd managed to send.

"Camilla sort of flinched a little bit when the booing started but they [police] quelled it really quickly. Just a shame they spoilt what was a lovely moment."