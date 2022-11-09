A man has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.

The protester was restrained as crowds gathered at Micklegate Bar, the traditional royal entrance into the city, to greet the couple.

As he was being held by police, he was heard to shout: "This country was built on the blood of slaves."

Several officers were seen restraining the man on the ground behind temporary fencing set up in the city for the King's visit.