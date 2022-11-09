A protester has been detained after throwing eggs at the King and Queen Consort as they arrived in York.

The royals were being welcomed by city leaders when a protester threw three eggs, all of which missed before Charles and Camilla were ushered away.

The protester was heard to shout "this country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was detained.

Onlookers started chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" at the demonstrator.