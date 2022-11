A family from Filey have welcomed more than 100 cats into their home in the last year.

Tina Lewis and her family started adopting cats after the first coronavirus lockdown and now run Filey Cat Rescue, a registered charity.

The family have sold their business, their car and even their wedding rings to fund their cat rescue mission.

Mrs Lewis said: "This is my life forever, I won't do anything else. This is all I want to do."