Cost of living: Education secretary on energy bill help for schools

The government's education secretary has said he understands the budget worries schools have due to the energy crisis.

During a visit to York, political correspondent James Vincent asked Kit Malthouse about the money concerns a head teacher had shared with BBC Yorkshire.

Discussing the government's support package for businesses, Mr Malthouse said: "[Schools] are planning for the worst but they had to hope for the best and happily, that is what's happened today."