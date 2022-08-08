An 81-year-old grandmother has abseiled for the first time to raise money for charity.

Jan Shaw, from North Yorkshire, took on the challenge at Brimham Rocks for The Salvation Army in Thirsk.

She said: "I'm still looking for thrills, just to prove that I'm still alive and kicking

"I've [also] done this for the people of Thirsk that are struggling - and the money I've raised today will help these less fortunate people."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.