North Yorkshire Police has released recordings of two "inappropriate" 999 calls as control room staff gear up for one of its busiest times of the year.

The force said the summer traditionally sees an increase in demand and has urged people not to add to the extra workload with nuisance calls.

In one recent call a man complains he has been waiting three hours for a bus while in another the caller says they are unable to leave their home because of a chicken outside the front door.