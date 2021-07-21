Yorkshire GP says swimming helped him recover from a head injury
A North Yorkshire GP says sea swimming helped him recover after nearly dying from a head injury.
Dr Graham Croft, who has worked in Staithes for 30 years, broke his neck and suffered a bleed on the brain after falling over a garden hose at his home in May 2020.
While he was recovering, he started swimming at Runswick Bay in Scarborough.
He said: "Now, I can swim for an hour in the bay whereas before I could hardly stand up.
"It has made a massive difference to my recovery."