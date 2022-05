A woman from Harrogate who was born with a cleft lip and palate is urging members of the public to stop staring at her.

Isobel Cameron has had numerous operations to adjust her appearance and says she was bullied at school for the way she looked.

The 25-year-old said: "There will be times where I don't want to walk out that door."

Isobel is speaking out as part of the Stop The Stare campaign set up by the charity Changing Faces.