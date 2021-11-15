The 24-year-old helping people talk about their mental health
A man from North Yorkshire has spent months standing in cities across the north of England holding signs encouraging people to talk about their mental health.
Ben Ogden, 24, from Harrogate, started the challenge about six months ago on World Mental Health Day.
Since then, he's amassed a huge following online, with millions of people watching videos of him holding his various signs.
He says: "It's a huge responsibility and I'll never forget that."