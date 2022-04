A charity aimed at helping people in wheelchairs access the Yorkshire Dales has been created.

Debbie North founded the charity Access the Dales in memory of her husband Andy, who died in June 2021.

The charity has already funded 14 specially-adapted wheelchairs to allow users to explore the great outdoors.

Seeing the chairs in use to help people access Gordale Scar, Ms North said: "It's tear-jerker - but tears of joy."