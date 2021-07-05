Fishermen in Whitby are unsure whether the industry will ever recover after widespread shellfish deaths last October.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has closed its investigation for a second time as this year's fishing season begins.

Adrian Noble has been fishing out of Whitby for 40 years and this week landed his first fleets of 2022.

Despite Defra observing healthy catches this month, he says "the ocean is on its knees" and more investigation is needed.