A man who was captured on his work van's in-cab CCTV drinking from a bottle of champagne while at the wheel has been jailed.

Mason James Cowgill, 27, of Gargrave, North Yorkshire, drove along the A65 near Ingleton swigging Bollinger, rolling cigarettes and calling friends on his phone.

At York Crown Court on 2 February he admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for eight months.

He has also been banned from driving for 32 months.

PC Babs Parsons, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Cowgill is lucky he did not kill or seriously injure someone that day."