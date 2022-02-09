Alcoholism: Photography key to man's escape from addiction
A man from North Yorkshire has described how photography has helped him recover from alcohol addiction.
David Lobley, 54, from Harrogate, was addicted to alcohol for a short period during his early 40s.
That all changed in April 2015 when he contracted sepsis as a result of his severe alcohol consumption and from that day he has never drunk alcohol again.
He has since found a passion for photography and has said it means "everything" to him.