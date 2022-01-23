An 83-year-old man who has delivered aid to hospitals across Europe for more than 30 years has said he has no plans to stop just yet.

John Shackleton, from Harrogate in North Yorkshire, started his charity work in 1990 by helping orphanages in Eastern Europe.

Since then, he's moved on to supplying hospitals with emergency vehicles and medical supplies.

He and his team raise money in the UK to buy ambulances at auction, before stocking the vehicles with equipment and then driving them thousands of miles to impoverished regions.

Mr Shackleton and his co-drivers then hitchhike back to the UK before starting the process again.

The fundraiser said: "When you do something out of genuine love and genuinely wanting to help, it makes all the difference in the world."