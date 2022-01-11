Two mothers whose sons died in a crash have won an apology from police over the response of officers at the scene.

Angela Pearson and Sarah Turner rushed to the scene upon hearing of a "really bad accident" involving their boys.

Mrs Pearson was initially told her son Mason was "fine", while Mrs Turner said she only learned George, 17, had died when she saw a firefighter "throw a blanket over his head".

North Yorkshire Police said its conduct "fell short" in the aftermath.