'Ignorant' runner accused of causing seal stampede

A wildlife group has released footage of a runner causing a "severe stampede" of more than 100 seals in North Yorkshire.

The incident was recorded near Robin Hood's Bay on 6 January and shared by volunteer organisation The Yorkshire Seal Group.

A spokesman for the group said the man ignored the advice of seal stewards at the scene and moved towards the animals "with haste" causing them to stampede.

The spokesman added added: "This level of disregard and lack of ocean literacy undoubtedly caused numerous injuries to the fleeing seals and may take the life of some of our pups who have suffered horrendous mortality rates following Storm Arwen already."