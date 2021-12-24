Archbishop of York's message at Christmas

The Anglican Archbishop of York has said he hoped people would feel secure attending church services over the Christmas period.

The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell urged people to take precautions in the face of rising Covid cases.

He said he understood that Christmas for many would not be as they had hoped and that many would be having a "reduced or isolated" Christmas.

"My hope and prayer is that people will know the presence of God with them wherever they are," he said.