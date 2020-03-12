A busker who says she was assaulted by a passer-by as she performed on TikTok describes her livestream as like having a "personal bodyguard".

Mia Kirkland, 17, received thousands of messages of support after she posted a video of a man approaching her in York city centre.

She says the response helped her to feel safe to return to busking and doing what she loves.

Mia and her family say she decided not to go to the police because she wanted to put the incident behind her.