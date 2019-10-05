A dementia sufferer has released a piano album on streaming services after learning the instrument to keep his brain active following his diagnosis with the condition.

Steven Peacock, from Scarborough in North Yorkshire, was confirmed to have frontotemporal dementia in 2018.

The 65-year-old said: "I don't do a lot of things but I play the piano and that gives me a sense of me.

"We keep going, we don't just sit back and wait for things to happen or get worse. That can be tomorrow, it doesn't have to be today."