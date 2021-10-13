A mum whose daughter died after taking ecstasy has struck up an "unlikely" friendship with the mother of the teenager who supplied the drug.

Kerry Roberts' daughter Leah Heyes, 15, collapsed after taking MDMA supplied by Connor Kirkwood.

After agreeing to meet his mother, Tammy, Ms Roberts said she realised both had "lost something" as a result of the drug.

They are campaigning together to raise awareness of drugs among young people.