The last four remaining cooling towers at the former Eggborough Power Station in North Yorkshire have been demolished.

They were brought down just after 09:00 BST on Sunday.

Four of the eight concrete structures, which stood 300ft (90m) high, were demolished in August as part of plans to redevelop the site after the plant closed in 2018.

The towers have been a landmark for more than 50 years in an area where all four Yorkshire counties - North, South, East and West - meet.