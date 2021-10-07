An apprentice barrel maker has taken part in a centuries-old 'Trussing In' ceremony at a Yorkshire brewery.

Euan Findlay, 25, from Bedale was the first person in more than 20 years to take part in the event at Theakston Brewery in North Yorkshire.

The tradition sees beer slops, hops and sawdust poured over graduate coopers while they sit in a barrel.

They are then rolled around the brewery in front of a crowd and sacked as an apprentice, before they ask to be re-hired.

It is a custom tracing its roots back to the 14th Century.

Mr Findlay was welcomed into the company as a fully-qualified journeyman cooper.