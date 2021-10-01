A police boss who told women they needed to be "streetwise" about powers of arrest in the wake of the Sarah Everard case has apologised for his comments.

In an interview with BBC Radio York, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott said women needed to know more about the law.

His comments were widely criticised, with one campaigner describing them as "horrifically offensive".

Mr Allott later tweeted that he wanted to "wholeheartedly apologise" and retract his comments in full.