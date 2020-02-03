A minister has been filmed swearing at a veteran pro-EU campaigner who approached him outside the Houses of Parliament.

Steve Bray, known as Mr Stop Brexit, uploaded the clip of his exchange with Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams.

The footage shows Mr Adams give the four-letter response at least twice as Mr Bray attempts to question him.

The 52-year-old campaigner became a regular sight outside Parliament following the EU referendum, with Mr Bray repeatedly interrupting live TV broadcasts with his cries of "stop Brexit".

In a statement, a spokesperson for Selby and Ainsty MP Mr Adams said: "Mr Bray has spent the last few years harassing, following and hurling abuse at elected Parliamentarians as well as interrupting journalists, preventing some from doing their job of reporting the news and conducting interviews."

Mr Bray, who denies he harasses MPs, said: "I ask them questions and I like to think I'm speaking for other people who can't be there to ask those questions."

Read more here.