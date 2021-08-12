A64 Tadcaster crane fire closes road
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on a major road after a mobile crane caught fire.
The blaze, reported at 07:24 BST, has led to the closure of the A64 at Tadcaster, North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said no-one had been injured in the fire.
Police and Highways England have advised motorists to avoid the area and have warned of long tailbacks and delays to journey times.
- York & North Yorkshire