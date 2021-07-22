Scarborough beach day trips for Barrowcliff estate children
Some children on the Barrowcliff estate in Scarborough say they've never been to the beach, despite it being just one mile away.
A community centre is helping them to experience the seaside by taking them on day trips.
Kimmie Avison, CEO of the Gallows Close Centre, said: "We offer a safe place for these children to come. Without it we could see a rise in anti-social behaviour."
- York & North Yorkshire