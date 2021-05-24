Members of an amateur choir in North Yorkshire are among a number of choirs across the country calling for a change in Covid restrictions to allow them to perform.

Current Covid guidelines state that choirs can only perform or rehearse indoors in groups of no more than six.

Craig Ratcliffe, musical director of Tadcaster Community Choir, says: "There's not been consideration for the differences that choirs can have".

Meanwhile, the chair of the choir, Celia Oldroyd, says not being able to perform is "depressing".

In response, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has said in a statement: "We understand this is disappointing, but we are taking decisions based on the advice of our public health experts."