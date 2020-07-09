A giant sand portrait was created in Whitby to highlight the impact climate change is having on people's access to water.

The 60m (197ft) artwork, which showed a child carrying water, was created by Yorkshire artists Sand in Your Eye in partnership with non-profit organisation WaterAid.

The portrait was washed away by the rising tide just an hour after it was finished.

WaterAid said this was purposely timed to highlight how excess rainfall and rising sea levels can lead to flooding.