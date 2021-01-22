Storm Christoph: Yorkshire flood plains do the job
Flood plains, like this one near Cawood in North Yorkshire, have been storing vast amounts of water as rivers rose rapidly following heavy rainfall brought by Storm Christoph.
The Environment Agency says about 120mm (4.7in) of rain has fallen in North Yorkshire since Monday.
Many areas have escaped major flooding, but the River Ouse is still rising and a lot of water is still working its way downstream.
