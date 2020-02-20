Four men who drove from Middlesbrough to North Yorkshire and abandoned their car after it was swept away "put lives at risk", said a moorland organisation.

The four left the vehicle after travelling across county borders and getting stuck in floodwaters at Hob Hole.

But a mountain rescue team, unaware the vehicle had been abandoned, attended and performed searches for anyone who was injured or had been washed downstream.

The North York Moors Moorland Organisation's Tina Brough said: "That car had gone through a 'road closed' sign to get to the ford. Not only gone through the sign, but got to the ford and thought it was safe to cross.

"The message really is, just think twice, is it an essential journey? You're putting people's lives at risk by doing what you're doing."