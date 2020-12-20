A former homeless man is making is making survival blankets from crisp packets for rough sleepers.

Wayne Murray from Scarborough, North Yorkshire uses 150 crisp packets to make a 6.5ft (2m) blanket that is watertight and insulating.

The crisp packets have been donated from across Yorkshire.

He started in November and is aiming to make 80 blankets for distribution in the coldest months of January and February.