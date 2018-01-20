Two Exmoor ponies have been released in Malham, near the Yorkshire Dales, as part of a conservation project.

They graze on invasive plant species such as common reed and willow which means that rare plants can grow nearby.

They join two other ponies who were introduced to the area in May 2019.

Roisin Black, an area ranger at the National Trust, said: "We have some very rare plants, [such as] the globeflower, that hopefully the ponies will make space to grow."