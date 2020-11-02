Flood warnings are in place in many parts of Yorkshire after heavy rain overnight.

Several roads have been closed and some motorists had to be rescued after rivers overflowed their banks.

The rivers Ure, Nidd and Wharfe have been badly affected.

The fire service and police have urged people not to drive into water which is "moving or more than 10cm (4in) deep".

