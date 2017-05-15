Residents in Robin Hood's Bay have started a campaign to stop a noisy cockerel being evicted after his owner received a complaint letter from the council.

Lady, so called after being mistaken for a hen, belongs to local resident Eliza Carthy, who posted about the cockerel's plight on the North Yorkshire village's Facebook group.

She said she was amazed at the response, with some people offering practical tips to quieten down the crowing cockerel.

Scarborough Borough Council said while it could not comment on individual cases, it had a statutory duty to investigate all noise complaints.