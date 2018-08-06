Police officers trying to catch poachers in North Yorkshire say the criminals are leaving communities in fear.

Poachers in North Yorkshire often use dogs to chase deer, foxes, badgers and hares.

PC Rory Sadler, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "People go through damaging crops, leaving half-butchered deer, people get scared, it's people's land, it's people's livelihoods."

Police officers in the county have recently started working with local farmers to report any incidents via WhatsApp groups.