Moment missing walker Harry Harvey is reunited with family
This is the moment an 80-year-old walker was reunited with his family after being missing for almost two days.
Harry Harvey disappeared on Sunday afternoon in the Yorkshire Dales.
Police, mountain rescue and RAF crews launched an extensive search in the wake of his disappearance.
However, Mr Harvey was found by a wildlife photographer on Tuesday who noticed a man matching his appearance waving at her.
