A North Yorkshire enterprise called 'Yorkshire Explorer' has started producing a rum infused with seaweed.

The seaweed is collected from along the Yorkshire coastline and is redistilled into the rum at a laboratory near York.

The rum itself is made with sugar kelp which can be found on the Scarborough coast.

Jamie Harnett, one of the people who gathers the seaweed, says: "The uses for it are not limited to food. There's cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, biofuels and bioplastics."